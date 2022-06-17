St. Joseph Sports Commission announces 2022 Hall of Fame class

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Bill Snyder, Wes Barnett, Cheri Kempf just to name a few went into the inaugural St. Joseph sports Commission Area Hall of Fame last year.
Thursday, the commission announced their second class.
"We have legendary coaches. We have legendary athletes. We have we have folks that represent other key areas of sports," Director of the St. Joseph Sports Commission, Bretty Esely said.
10 individuals, one team and a Special Olympics area athlete is the next class to be inducted into the St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame.
“These are all members of our community. And these are all stories, some of which we know a lot about, some of which we don't know very much about and that's the great thing about this process,” Esley said.
This will be the commissions second class featuring HL Childress, a world renowned sporting clays shooter.
Janet Clark Moody, standout Lafayette and Northwest Missouri State basketball player.
Vic Eaton, a former Lafayette, Missouri Tiger, Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback and defensive back.
Gary Filbert, a Benton graduate and Missouri basketball player, Missouri Western men's basketball head coach.
George Hayward officiated more than 400 games in the NFL.
Michael Hill, former Central, Missouri Western football standout who made it to the NFL.
Gust Karras, a legendary wrestling promoter.
Bill McKinney, area sports innovator Parks and Rec director for St. Joseph.
Tom Smith, legendary college basketball coach at Missouri Western.
Dennis Snethen, Wesley weightlifters and US Olympic coach.
Herzog Motorsports Midwest racing icons.
Tanner Hrenchir, Special Olympics area Athlete of the Year.
The class features several individuals who belong to other Hall of Fames, at least 19 Hall of Fames and counting.
Like Tom Smith and Missouri Western and Dennis Snethen in the US weightlifting Hall of Fame
“Have to be hosting the trials here first time in 1996 and Wes Barnett you know and he broke all the records he won a silver and a bronze at the World Championships. That's probably the highlight,” Dennis Snethen said.
This is a special hall of fame to go into because it's you know, it's in the town that I lived in with, you know, my family and my you know, my wife to be recognized in your in the town that you did your trade, you know, I think makes it really special,” Tom Smith said.
The class will be inducted in September, but there's already reason to celebrate these new hall of famers.
“I think it's really cool that we're able to get such a legendary, accomplished, hey, I read about those folks one day, back to our community and many of these folks are still in our community which I think's really cool,” Esley said.
The 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony takes place Sunday, September 18 at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center.
Ticket information will be available next month.