St. Joseph Sports Commission announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Sports Commission announced the 2023 St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame Class Wednesday afternoon.

This year's class features nine individuals, one team, and Special Olympics Athlete of the Year will be featured this year.

Here are this year's inductees:

Dwayne Blakley – College Football and National Football League Tight End

Ann Marie (Brooks) Chappell – Elite Track & Field/Cross Country Runner

Kathleen (Heckman) Winegardner – Tennis Legend

Pete Kelley – Olympic Weightlifter

Brad Nurski – World Class Amateur Golfer

Martin Rucker – College Football and National Football League Tight End

Paul “Pop” Springer – High School Coaching Legend

Chris Tabor – National Football League Coach

Jim Wright – Major League Baseball Pitcher and Coach

1976 Lafayette High School Boys Basketball State Champions

Jane Wood – Special Olympics Area Athlete Of The Year

The 2023 St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, being in held in memory and honor of the St. Joseph Sports Commissions’ founder and first chairman Frank O’Malley will be held on Sunday, August 27 at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center. 

Social hour presented by Ellison-Auxier Architects begins at 4 PM with the enshrinement and presentation of awards beginning at 5 PM.

