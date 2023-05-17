St. Joseph Sports Commission announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Sports Commission announced the 2023 St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame Class Wednesday afternoon.
This year's class features nine individuals, one team, and Special Olympics Athlete of the Year will be featured this year.
Here are this year's inductees:
Dwayne Blakley – College Football and National Football League Tight End
Ann Marie (Brooks) Chappell – Elite Track & Field/Cross Country Runner
Kathleen (Heckman) Winegardner – Tennis Legend
Pete Kelley – Olympic Weightlifter
Brad Nurski – World Class Amateur Golfer
Martin Rucker – College Football and National Football League Tight End
Paul “Pop” Springer – High School Coaching Legend
Chris Tabor – National Football League Coach
Jim Wright – Major League Baseball Pitcher and Coach
1976 Lafayette High School Boys Basketball State Champions
Jane Wood – Special Olympics Area Athlete Of The Year
The 2023 St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, being in held in memory and honor of the St. Joseph Sports Commissions’ founder and first chairman Frank O’Malley will be held on Sunday, August 27 at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center.
Social hour presented by Ellison-Auxier Architects begins at 4 PM with the enshrinement and presentation of awards beginning at 5 PM.