St. Joseph Sports Commission, Junior League set to host inaugural St. Joseph Marathon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— With fall in the air, so too is a new running event for participants of all ages and skill levels as the St. Joseph Sports Commission in conjunction with the Junior League of St. Joseph are set to host the inaugural St. Joseph Marathon presented by Gray Manufacturing on Saturday, September 23.
While formally called a marathon, in addition to the full 26.2 mile race, the event also features a half marathon (13.1 miles), 10K race (6.2 miles), 5K race (3.1 miles) and a five person marathon relay team event that incorporates the full route. The full marathon, half marathon and relay portion of the event begin at 7 AM while the 5K and 10K portions begin at 7:45 AM.
“The concept for this event started with suggestions from the running community and as the sports commission looks to fill fit and niche not only for our local residents but also to attract visitors to our locale, an event of this magnitude certainly checks both of those boxes,” said St. Joseph Sports Commission & Event Director Brett Esely said.
The tourism factor has already been felt as currently there are runners signed up from 25 states including as far away as: New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Washington and Utah to name a few with the estimated economic impact of the event being $172,000.
“The response regionally and nationally has safe to say, exceeded expectations,” Esely said. “It’s a really good indicator of how popular race events all across the country have become.”
Civic Center Park located behind City Hall will serve as headquarters for the event which will feature pre and post-race activities for participants along with their families, friends and spectators who attend the days events with the start/finish line being located on Francis Street. The Post Race Chill Out presented by Hy-Vee (which is open to the public) will feature live music, food, drink and assorted vendors.
The out and back race route incorporates just over 13 unique city miles much of which showcases our cities history, landmarks and the beauty of our historic parkway system stretching from Francis Street, 6th Street, Corby Parkway, Northwest Parkway, Northeast Parkway, Ashland Avenue, Noyes Boulevard, Parkway A and Southwest Parkway which will be completely closed during the duration of the race and controlled/monitored by uniformed officers from the St. Joseph Police Department and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office along with more than 300 volunteers representing various entities in the community.
Several crossing streets will remain open during the duration of the event and include the following intersections:
Mile 1 & 26: North 6th Street & Faraon St.
Mile 2 & 26: North 6th Street, Middleton, Maple Leaf Parkway and Abermarle
Mile 4 & 5: Northwest Parkway & Ferndale
Mile 7: Ashland Ave. & Gene Field Rd.
Mile 8: Ashland Ave. & Oakland
Mile 8: North Noyes Blvd. & Frederick Ave.
Mile 9, 20, 21: Noyes Blvd. & Faraon St.
Mile 9, 20, 21: Noyes Blvd. & Jules St.
Mile 9, 20, 21: Noyes Blvd. & Messanie St.
Mile 10 & 19: Noyes Blvd. & Mitchell Ave.
Mile 10 & 19: SW Parkway & Duncan St.
Mile 11 & 18: SW Parkway & S. 28th St.
Mile 12 & 18: SW Parkway & 22nd St.
Mile 13 & 17: SW Parkway & 11th St.
Mile 14 & 15: SW Parkway & Mansfield Rd.
Mile 22: Corby Parkway & Ashland Ave. (way in only)
Mile 22: NE Parkway & Cornell Ave. (way in only)
Mile 23 & 24: NE Parkway & Indian Trail (way in only)
Estimated end times for the respective races are as follows:
5K Race: 8:45 AM
10K Race: 9:25 AM
Half Marathon: 10:30 AM
Full Marathon & Relay: 2:00 PM
Route management of the race will conclude at 2 PM in which streets along the route will gradually reopen normally as the last runners pass through the respective areas. A complete timing chart and route maps may be found on the race website at stjomosports.com/marathon.
“This route, while challenging in spots for participants, has a lot of strengths. Not only will it be beautiful on an early fall morning, but is also very manageable as other than a few instances, if residents need to travel around the route during the time of the race, they will be able to do so under mostly normal circumstances,” Esely mentioned. “We will continue communication in these areas in various ways up until race day and greatly appreciate the flexibility and patience of all involved.”
Participants may sign up for all distances of the race through September 22 at stjomosports.com/marathon. Registration will not be allowed on race day. Those interested in volunteering for the race may also sign up at the race website. Opportunities include: route management, assisting at aid stations or in Civic Center Park on race day.
“There are a number of moving parts with an event like this, we are extremely grateful for the many entities that have bought in to making this event a success including our co-host the Junior League, our title sponsor Gray Manufacturing, along with multiple departments from the City of St. Joseph, Buchanan County, medical personnel from multiple entities, law enforcement, our supporting sponsors and countless volunteers who are extremely giving of their time,” Esely stated.
The St. Joseph Sports Commission is a division of the St. Joseph Convention & Visitors Bureau.