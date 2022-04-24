St. Joseph Stockyards documentary premieres in May

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Nearly one year ago, the St. Joseph Stockyards had it's last day in business after 135 years. But in less than a month, St. Joe residents will be able to see a documentary that follows the history and impact of the stockyards.
"We're showing, it's of course a sneak peek for St. Joseph is our one coming up on May 21. We still have tickets available for that. We wanted to do that, because one year anniversary of the stockyards closing," film director Drew Ames said.
Drew Ames and his work partner Kyler Penland are telling the story of one of the most prominent aspects of the agriculture industry in the midwest in their documentary called "Sold! An American Stockyards Story."
"The St. Joseph Stockyards has been a staple in our community for a long time, you could literally say that a lot of the foundation for much of the parts of St. Joseph were somehow related to the stockyards," Ames said.
Ames mentions that when he found out the stockyards was closing, he knew the story behind it needed to be told.
"What got us into it was number one, we knew that this historic stockyards was closing and somebody needed to tell the story," Ames said.
Their goal--to educate people on the big role the St. Joseph Stockyards played in the town's history.
"We're keeping to the facts, you know, and we're making sure that this is historically correct, to the best of our knowledge and the research that we've done. And so far, we've gotten it, you know," Ames said.
Ames says people who have lived in St. Joe their entire lives, and even have generations of family who've lived here, will learn something new about the stockyards.
"It lets people kind of pay attention to the stockyards and so when it kind of when it closed, or it was it was closing. We saw that as a big deal because it had been around for 135 years plus in St. Joseph. And it's also one of the earliest main river terminal stockyards in America. So it was like right there, right there across United States," Ames said.
Now St. Joseph residents will get the chance to see a sneak peak of the documentary and understand the stockyard's connection to the town and American agriculture.
"It really it's a celebration of how amazing this place was in our community over the years. And, how important agriculture is to the St. Joseph community and moving forward as well," Ames said.