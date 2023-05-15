St. Joseph to celebrate National Bike to Work Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Get your bikes ready for this Friday...St. Joseph is celebrating National Bike to Work Day!
The city is partnering with more than a dozen local businesses to provide discounts and deals for people who bike this Friday, May 19th with a celebration at Hi-Ho starting at 1:00 pm.
St. Joseph Transit will be giving free bus rides if you board with a bike.
For more information and the link to register you can visit the link attached here.
A free t-shirt and merchandise will be given to the first 75 registrants.