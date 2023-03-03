St. Joseph to host NCAA Elite Eight DII Women's Championship

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The NCAA Women's Elite Eight DII National Championship coming to St. Joseph for the first time in 12 years and the St. Joseph Convention and Visitor's Bureau is expecting a significant economic impact.
"Just to put that in perspective, the 2011 tournament, just hotels alone, the economic impact was about $800,000 for about seven days, and that doesn't take into account any other dollars that are being spent here," says St. Joseph Sports Commission Director Brett Esely. "Those were dollars 12 years ago as well, so obviously, just with economics, and cost, things have gone up a little bit. So this is a big time event for St. Joe."
Whether you're a basketball fan or not, the bureau says that just seeing the newly completed renovations of Civic Arena is equally as exciting.
"If you live here, you should go see it because it is going to be awesome basketball. But also, if you haven't been to the Civic arena lately, you haven't seen the new lights, you haven't seen the scoreboard, the sidewalks were done not too long ago, there's new seats in there," said Christian Mengel, Director of Marketing and Communication at the St. Joseph Convention and Visitor's Bureau. "The Civic arena feels like a different place than it did just a year ago."
The bureau encourages businesses, especially within the downtown area, to be prepared to welcome in teams and their families, and provide the best experience possible to hopefully continue hosting events like these.
"St. Joe does a great job of hospitality for events like this, meaning we've tried to do a good job ahead of time letting the restaurants, hotels, places of business, know what's coming," said Esely. "Anything from a flyer in a store window when those teams walk in, that's important, to know that St. Joe appreciates the event, they embrace the event, and they really make them feel welcome."
"I think we've got to remember as a community to really welcome them, show some passion for our own town, and bring that excitement too so when someone does experience St. Joseph for the first time, it is something they're more likely to want to come back to," said Mengel.
To purchase tickets for the event, click here or called the Civic Arena box office at 816-271-4717