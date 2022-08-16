St. Joseph transit assistance hard at work as new "Go St. Joe" system debuts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's revamped transit system, "Go St. Joe", made its debut on Monday.
This new system has brought about many changes to routes, wait time, and even the appearance of the bus stops and busses themselves.
With new changes to the bus system comes the inevitable readjusting of the old routines that riders previously had, but the transit department is doing everything they can to help each person with their concerns.
Transit General Manager Michelle Schultz says, "We've taken each one on an individual basis and tried to route their route the best way possible [to] get them there quicker."
She says they have also been working with groups and employers who rely heavily on the bus routes.
Another way riders can get assistance is through the transit department's travel ambassadors program.
"We do have a travel ambassador...She would be available to help people customize their rides if need be. She'll actually go out and ride with people, meet them and their stop and ride where they're going, show them exactly how to use our system," Schultz says.
The travel ambassador isn't only there for new riders though. She can assist anyone who needs guidance or help adjusting to the new routes and times.
Because these changes affect each person differently, the transit department always encourages people to reach out with any questions or concerns so that they can receive the information best suited for their individual needs.
This can be done via phone call to dispatch or even over email to Schultz herself.
"Sometimes it may take a day or two before we can get an answer to them, but we make a point to answer every one of them, because everyone's concern is about how it affects them, and it effects everyone differently, so we want to make sure that everyone has the right information," Schultz says.
All-in-all, Schultz and the rest of the department hope that these new changes and reduced bus fares will encourage more St. Joe residents to take advantage of public transport.
"The new logo, new routes, new fares, it's a good time. I think if people give it a chance and get out there and try it, they'll be surprised how well it's going to work for them," Schultz encourages.
To get ahold of a travel ambassador or talk to a dispatcher, call the transit office at 816-233-6700.
For more 'new rider' information, click here.