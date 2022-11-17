St. Joseph Transit dealing with staffing shortages

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Bus routes are typically a well oiled machine, as the engine churns and the tires roll one to a precise location at a precise time.

But this hasn't been the case as of late as the St. Joseph Transit system has had its fair share of challenges.

As they deal with issue number one; a staffing shortage causes some routes to either be re-routed or canceled as a whole

"I think it's just the economy, employers all over town are having the same issues, and transit agencies all over the country are having the same issues,” General Manager Michelle Schultz says.

Despite the labor shortage affecting the transit system, the team is doing their best to keep the buses running.

Even with the lack of drivers, they plan to gear up for a more aggressive run at open roles.

"We have shortages in all departments, however the driving department is our biggest impact. Just because you have to have a person to drive a bus and to drive the route. Our plan is to become more aggressive, we just ran some ads over the past weekend, using about any resource we have available to recruit people," Schultz says.

If becoming a part of the St. Joseph Transit team seems to be up your alley, Schutlz says it's worth submitting your interest.

As even if you don't believe you're the ideal candidate on paper, the door could still be open.

"If someone just has an interest in driving a bus, has a valid regular license. We will train them to get a CDL. We're hopeful this is a temporary thing, as soon as we get the staffing up where we need it to be, we're going to reinstate the routes as soon as possible,” Schutlz says.

Now while the staffing issues persist, all normal routes are running as scheduled.

Further updates will be made by the transit department at local pickup stations, or on the City of St. Joseph’s website.