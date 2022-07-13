St. Joseph Visitor's Center gives out free "Welcome Chiefs" signs

Chiefs training camp is just a couple weeks away, and St. Joseph is already preparing to give the team a warm welcome.
Today the St. Joseph Visitors Center handing out Welcome Chiefs signs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting out with a long line out the door this morning.
The signs are completely free, with a limit of two signs per person, while supplies last.
The city ordered 5,000 signs to be distributed this year, doubling the number ordered last year.
“For public to show pride about their chiefs, and also to welcome the chiefs and chiefs kingdom. And so with with us as visitors bureau, obviously, this is a huge in town thing, but we market St. John Buchanan County to visitors that come into town. So we want them to know that this is the home of the chiefs training camp, and that we're welcoming them to town as well,” said Brett Easley, Director of Development and Sports Commission for St. Joseph Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
Chiefs training camp will begin on Wednesday, July 27th and continue through August 18th at Missouri Western.