St. Joseph Youth Soccer Association celebrates new playing fields

(St. Joseph, MO) The players of the youth soccer association will now be able to enjoy more playing space with the addition of 2 fields.
Sylvester Heeler, the president of the SJYSA states that
"the fields were bought from farmers and repurposed for soccer conditions. Volunteers planted grass seed, implemented sprinkles, built drainage systems, and helped make the fields playable for the kids."
The grand opening was earlier today, and was started with a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new soccer nets and fields.
A parent and coach says
"I think the responsibility of it, you know. The kids coming out here and putting in the effort in practice and the games. Just give them something to look forward to and something that they have a commitment to do with it and do a good job throughout the season, getting rewarded at the end of the season just all playing together and making friendships hopefully for life."
if you would like to help volunteer, visit sjysa.org