St. Joseph's 7th annual walk to end Alzheimer’s coming up this month

St. Joseph is getting ready for it’s 7th annual walk to end Alzheimer’s later this month.
Taking place at the Remington Nature Center on Sunday, September 25th, the walk will raise funds and awareness to help end the disease.
More than 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease including 120,000 in Missouri. More than 194,000 Missouri caregivers provide unpaid care to their loved ones with Alzheimer’s.
Day-of registration for the walk begins at 8:00 a.m., the Promise Garden Ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9:15 a.m.
“Talking to people about starting teams, and joining us on walk day and doing some fundraising to help us provide care and support for families that are taking care of people with Alzheimer's or dementia, and also to provide monies for research, which is critical with trying to prevent and cure this disease,” said Laura Buhman, Manager of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
You can register online for this walk by clicking here or you can register on the day of the event.