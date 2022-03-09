St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 36th Annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade in St. Joseph has been postponed from March 12 to March 19.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians made the decision due to concerns regarding forecasted frigid temperatures on the day of the parade.
The re-scheduled parade will still be held at noon on March 19.
The Hibernians added that the ongoing food drive in coordination with the Second Harvest Food Bank.
For more information and a list of drop off locations visit www.stjoeaoh.com/st-patrick-s-parade