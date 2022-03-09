 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed

  • Updated
  • 0
St. Patrick's Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 36th Annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade in St. Joseph has been postponed from March 12 to March 19.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians made the decision due to concerns regarding forecasted frigid temperatures on the day of the parade.

The re-scheduled parade will still be held at noon on March 19.

The Hibernians added that the ongoing food drive in coordination with the Second Harvest Food Bank. 

For more information and a list of drop off locations visit www.stjoeaoh.com/st-patrick-s-parade

