State launches website to help prevent suicide among veterans

Missouri Governor Challenge

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Governor's Challenge Team to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, veterans and families has launched a new website in an attempt to help reduce suicides.

According to a news release, the site provides general information on the team's projects and strategic priorities, the impact suicide is having on the military community, and resources for both members of the military community and for anyone wishing to support them.

Missouri established a governor's challenge team in 2021.

To view the website go to mogovchallenge.com or click the link below. 

