...The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri...

Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

This product along with additional weather and stream information is
available at www.weather.gov/kc/.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Platte River near Agency.

* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.9
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld   Obs             Forecasts
Location        Stg   Stg   Day/Time  Fri   Sat   Sat
1pm   1am   1pm
Platte River
Agency          20.0  22.4  Fri 7am   22.9  18.3  15.0


State Senator Luetkemeyer discusses public safety initiative

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri primary election is less than a month away, and while he may be running unopposed in the primary, state senator Tony Luetkemeyer hopes to continue to represent the people of the 34th District.

The republican senator has represented Platte and Buchanan counties since 2018.

During his time in office, Luetkemeyer has been focused on supporting law enforcement.

Thursday, governor Mike Parson said on social media that the administration is investing more than $150 million into public safety initiatives, working to improve access to law enforcement academies, provide mental health resources and modernize public safety crime labs.

"I get the privilege of serving on the Appropriations Committee in the Senate. And so I have a large role in helping secure some of that funding that we got this year for various public safety functions, whether that's the Highway Patrol, whether that's police academies. And so again, my view is that in this environment right now, where police often times feel like they're under attack, we in elected office need to be standing behind them, making sure they have the resources and support that they need to be able to do their jobs," Luetkemeyer said. 

Today, Luetkemeyer received an endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police in Northwest Missouri.

 