State Senator Luetkemeyer discusses public safety initiative

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri primary election is less than a month away, and while he may be running unopposed in the primary, state senator Tony Luetkemeyer hopes to continue to represent the people of the 34th District.
The republican senator has represented Platte and Buchanan counties since 2018.
During his time in office, Luetkemeyer has been focused on supporting law enforcement.
Thursday, governor Mike Parson said on social media that the administration is investing more than $150 million into public safety initiatives, working to improve access to law enforcement academies, provide mental health resources and modernize public safety crime labs.
"I get the privilege of serving on the Appropriations Committee in the Senate. And so I have a large role in helping secure some of that funding that we got this year for various public safety functions, whether that's the Highway Patrol, whether that's police academies. And so again, my view is that in this environment right now, where police often times feel like they're under attack, we in elected office need to be standing behind them, making sure they have the resources and support that they need to be able to do their jobs," Luetkemeyer said.
Today, Luetkemeyer received an endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police in Northwest Missouri.