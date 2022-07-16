Statue of Amelia Earhart going to be placed in U.S. Capitol

(ATCHISON, Ks.) "She made a tremendous impact on aviation and on women. and so I think she's one of the most important Kansans that we could place there for people who visit from all over the world to see," Amelia Earhart Festival coordinator Jacque Pregont said.
Amelia Earhart called Atchison home, and recently the city came up with two new ways of celebrating the hometown's famous historical figure.
"We thought it would just be fun to have the work stop for a few days and have people come be able to come out and see it and and then kind of sneak peek at at some of the things that are already done," Pregont said.
Pregont is the coordinator of the Amelia Earhart Festival and the treasurer of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation. The foundation wanted to build the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in honor of her. It opens next year.
"We want everybody to learn more about Amelia and then with the museum, we're hoping to use a million words and her inspiration to get kids all excited about aviation, because we need a lot of people in the aviation industry going forward," Pregont said.
She says this museum was a great idea to showcase the same aircraft model Amelia flew solo across the Atlantic Ocean 90 years ago. The plane is one of few that were made. Her name is Muriel.
"The lady who refurbished this plane had every intention of flying Amelia's flight. And then she got sick and wasn't able to do it. But she named this plane Muriel because she felt like Muriel was Amelia's sister, and she thought Muriel was always kind of in the background. So she thought it was cool to name the plane after her," Pregont said.
But what's even bigger news for the city is Earhart will soon have a second home. A statue of her is going to be placed in the U.S. Capitol later this month.
"We just wanted something native. And so it would look different than you know, than every other statue there--it's different. Well, and our statue is bronze, you know. Most of the statues for years were all marble. And that's what they did years ago. And so we wanted a bronze statue. And we thought that having a Kansas limestone base would be pretty and she's absolutely beautiful. It's beautiful. I can't wait for everybody to see her," Pregont said.
Pregont will be there when the statue is unveiled. The ceremony is on July 27th at 10 a.m. central time. An identical statue will be put in the museum when it opens next year.