Statue of Amelia Earhart unveiled in Washington D.C.

(WASHINGTON D.C.) A bronze statue of Atchison, Kansas native, Amelia Earhart was unveiled in the nation's Capitol Wednesday.
Speakers at the congressional statue dedication included Kansas senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshal, governor Laura Kelly, and other congressional leaders.
Earhart, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic, joins fellow Kansan president Dwight D. Eisenhower enshrined in the National Sanctuary Hall and is the eleventh woman honored with a statue there.
"I want to thank a few people in the room who, without their hard work, today would not have been possible: Jacque Pregont, Karen Seaberg and Reed Berger with the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation. Thank you for never giving up on Amelia and leading the effort to bring this statue to the United States Capitol. Amelia's ambition and spirit of adventure that took her around the world was built on her foundational upbringing in Atchison. It is fitting that today the foundation on which she stands is limestone from the Flint Hills in Kansas,” Senator Jerry Moran said.
An identical statue is planned to be put in the Amelia Earhart Museum in Atchison when it opens next year.