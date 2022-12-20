Staying safe in the frigid temperatures

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The cold weather is here and it can be dangerous for many.
The St. Joseph Health Department is sharing some tips to help stay safe in the frigid temperatures.
If you must go outside, be sure to dress properly.
Wear a scarf that covers the face and mouth, a hat, water resistant coat, gloves, water resistant boots, and several layers of loose fitting clothing.
Be sure that areas affected by frostbite are covered such as nose, ears, toes, cheeks, chin and fingers.
It's also important to spot the signs of frostbite and hypothermia.
Frostbite symptoms are redness or pain on any area of the skin, white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy, and numbness.
Some signs of hypothermia in adults include shivering, exhaustion, and confusion.
Hypothermia signs in infants include bright red, cold skin and very low energy.
If a person's temperature is below 95 degrees, seek medical attention immediately.