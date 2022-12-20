 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, several inches of snow are
possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Winds could gust as high as 45 to 50 mph. For the Wind Chill
Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low
as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and
northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Friday afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday morning through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Staying safe in the frigid temperatures

If a person's temperature is below 95 degrees, seek medical attention immediately.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The cold weather is here and it can be dangerous for many.

The St. Joseph Health Department is sharing some tips to help stay safe in the frigid temperatures.

If you must go outside, be sure to dress properly.

Wear a scarf that covers the face and mouth, a hat, water resistant coat, gloves, water resistant boots, and several layers of loose fitting clothing.

Be sure that areas affected by frostbite are covered such as nose, ears, toes, cheeks, chin and fingers.

It's also important to spot the signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Frostbite symptoms are redness or pain on any area of the skin, white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy, and numbness.

Some signs of hypothermia in adults include shivering, exhaustion, and confusion.

Hypothermia signs in infants include bright red, cold skin and very low energy.

If a person's temperature is below 95 degrees, seek medical attention immediately.

