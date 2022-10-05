Steve Holdenried joins the Black Archive Museum's Hall of Fame

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Black Archives Museum Inducted Stephen Holdenried into the Archive's Hall of Fame Wednesday evening.
Holdenried was inducted for his continuous dedication to his community members, no matter the color of their skin, economic status, age or gender.
"Steve has just done some amazing things in our community. He's been really involved with the Bartlett center, the NAACP, several of our local schools, helping out our youth helping paint houses in the community. You know, everybody just really attested to the fact that Mr. Holdenried was the kind of guy that was never afraid to roll his sleeves up and help out," said Executive Director of the St. Joseph Museums Sara Wilson.
While induction ceremonies usually take place in February, a special ceremony was set to honor Holdenried right away after he had been battling some health issues.
"We had some committee members that really were strong advocates that he needed to be inducted and he needed to be inducted right now. Mr. Holdenried, has been having some health issues," said Wilson. "They wanted to make sure and honor him."
He is the first white man to be inducted and many feel as though he was the perfect person.
"Even though it's just black archives committee. That doesn't mean that everybody has to be black," said Black Archives committee member Joyce Starr. "Same thing about our black archives Wall of Fame. It didn't say that everybody that gets up there needs to be. It has a criteria of people who serve others, people who are out in the community and making a difference. That's that's what it's all about."
Starr and many others think the world would be a better place if people tried to follow in his footsteps.
"What a beautiful earth, what a beautiful city. What just a beautiful, beautiful time it would be."
The Black Archives Museum announced they will be awarded a $35,000 grant to use for a Juneteenth celebration.