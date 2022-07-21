Stewartsville man killed in motorcycle crash Wednesday evening

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A man from Stewartsville, Missouri died following a motorcycle crash in Buchanan County, around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, John Shea, 34, was driving a motorcycle westbound on U.S. 36, 13 miles east of St. Joseph. Shea rear-ended the towed unit of a semi truck driven by Scott Hopkins, 55, of Mayetta, Kansas.
Shea was ejected from the motorcycle and came to a stop in the median.
Shea was taken to Mosaic Life Care where he later died. The patrol reports he was wearing a helmet.