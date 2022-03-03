Stolen Missouri Theater statue found

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The search for the stolen sculpture from the Missouri Theater is over.
According to parks department officials, the sculpture was found sitting outside the theater Tuesday morning.
It's unknown who stole or returned the statue.
Officials say when this happens, it's disappointing because it's expensive to replace and repair..
But also because it hurts efforts to decorate the city.
“It's really sad that there are other people out there that are taking that away, you know that are doing bad things that take that away from the citizens of the community or visitors. Because it really is a good thing. There's nothing bad about that type of activity, public art,” Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Kempf said.
Kempf says the parks department will work to fix the statue and get it back down to the Missouri Theater.