Stoney Creek Hotel celebrates 20 year anniversary

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Stoney Creek Hotel in St. Joseph getting ready to celebrate its 20 year anniversary.
Next Wednesday, July 20th the hotel is holding a celebratory open house style event.
There will be a ribbon cutting at 5:00 P.M. followed by food, drinks, live entertainment, and site tours to show the community where the hotel is at after 20 years.
The event is free and open to the public.
“We're super excited. Celebrating 20 years is a major, major accomplishment for any business. So we are celebrating by having a open house style events,” said Brandi Abbott, Director of Sales for Stoney Creek Hotel.
The event will be at the Stoney Creek hotel on Wednesday, July 20th from 5:00-7:00 P.M.
You can RSVP to the event here.