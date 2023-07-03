Storm Debris Accepted By Landfill

St. Joseph, MO; The storm this weekend created some debris like downed tree limbs which the local landfill is offering to take off of residents' hands.
The landfill is open for disposal from July 5 through July 8th.
The only storm debris the landfill is accepting at this time are tree branches and limbs.
The landfill is open from Monday through Friday from 7 am to 4:30 pm and Saturday from 7 am to 2 pm.
According to the City of St. Joseph's Clean Sweep program guidelines, you have to be able to present your tax receipt and picture ID in order to utilize the landfill, if you cannot present these documents, you will be charged a fee.
Additionally, vehicles like rental vans, rental trucks, trucks rated larger than one ton, or four wheeled trailers are not allowed. Multiple vehicles from the same property are also not allowed.
For more information call the Landfill at 816-253-1120 or Public Works at 816-271-4653.