Street Rods raise money for member's cancer treatment

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Saturday evening car lovers got the chance to check out a few classic vehicles at the Northwest Missouri Street Rods first Car Cruise In of the season.
This Cruise In looked a little different though, as the Street Rods used their first event of the year to raise funds for a good cause.
Kurstin Karr has grown up in the car show community and has been a part of the Northwest Missouri Street Rods for as long as she can remember.
"This is something we've grown up and been very, very passionate about," said Karr. "We're teaching our kids and even my eight-year-old daughter for the love of cars."
Karr's entire world was turned around December of 2022 when she was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer.
"I've done four chemo treatments so far, and I'm getting ready to start another 12 rounds of chemo treatments before I can even have surgery or radiation," said Karr.
But Karr isn't fighting alone; she has the support of the Street Rods community. The organization held a 50/50 raffle at Saturday's event to help raise money for Karr.
"I have coped with it pretty well. I have a very positive attitude and a very positive outlook that I will beat this and it'll all be gone, hopefully within the next year," said Karr.
Karr says the car show allowed her to take her mind off of her treatments and be surrounded by her family and the Street Rods.
"I've been waiting for car shows since December just to kind of ease my mind and go do something different that's fun, and then bring my daughter along to enjoy as a family."
She is also using her diagnosis to encourage everyone to get checked out.
"No matter how young you are, make sure you do your breast exams and follow up with the doctor if you find something," said Karr. "I'm 33, so it doesn't matter how young you are or how old you are. It's possible that you could be diagnosed with breast cancer and it can change your life."
As Kurstin continues her fight, the Street Rods are in the works to potentially organize a special car cruise event in her honor.
The next cruise is set for May 13.