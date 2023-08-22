'Strive for Five': SJSD hopes for attendance increase as new school year commences

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) The first day of school for the St. Joseph School District is officially under wraps, and as students and families take on the challenges that come with starting the new school year, district officials are stressing the importance of prioritizing attendance.
The district has brought back the 'Strive for Five" program and hopes to kick off the new year by setting the trend for good attendance.
"We just challenged families [and students] to miss less than five days during the school year," said SJSD Director of School Improvement Dr. Kendra Lau. "Everyone can remember that goal, and we all know goal setting is hugely important to everyone's success. So why not start getting kids in the habit of setting goals and being in school at the same time?"
The 'Strive for Five' program is back in place, and with the August 15 ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court to uphold the allowing of jailing parents over kids' missing school, the district's attendance interventionists will be closely working with students and families who appear struggle with consistent attendance.
"We do have a really good relationship now with the prosecutor's office in Buchanan County, the juvenile office. And so I really think that's going to help us put pressure on some of the parents that need to get their kids in school," said SJSD Superintendent Dr. Gabe Edgar. "I'm pretty optimistic that we could see another eight or nine percent gain."
But Lau says that the district prefers to work with families to find solutions and leave punitive action for the extreme cases.
"As soon as that student has missed a certain amount of days, that attendance interventionist is calling home. If that parent has transportation issues, there are resources..if the parent is having trouble paying their water bill…we want to partner with families," said Lau. "We want them in our schools, we want them to be our partners, and we will help them but they've got to reach out to us, and we're reaching out to them."
And whether or not students realize it, teachers and district staff want to emphasize that attendance impacts more than just the individual student and their learning.
"Our teachers do recognize when students are gone in, in fact, the other students recognize when kids are gone, and research shows that familiar faces actually help improve attendance," said Lau. "The more chronically absent that kids in classrooms are, the worse it is for the rest of the kids in the classroom."
Hyde Elementary Third Grade Teacher Brittany Sisa echoing Lau's sentiment and urging students to come to school and be in those classroom seats every day.
"If they're not at school, they're not learning. And it's crucial for them to be in the seats every minute of the day, so they can get every skill that they need to be taught in that grade level," said Sisa.
With an attendance rate that rose to nearly 80% by the end of the 2022-2023 school year, Dr. Edgar and many other district officials are hopeful to see another nine percent increase in attendance this year.