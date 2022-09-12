Stroudstock Festival holds 9/11 memorial ceremony

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After a rain delay caused the second annual Stroudstock event to be pushed from Saturday to Sunday, co-owners Ashley and Ed Stroud think it was all a part of a bigger plan.
"We obviously wanted to have it on a Saturday -- thought that would be the best attendance -- and then, the forecast looked beautiful, until the day before really...it was a 100% chance for rain," says co-owner Ashley Stroud.
"We felt that, you know, maybe He was trying to say that we need to have it on September 11," Stroud continues.
For Mr. Stroud, being able to use his event to remember the events of 9/11 is incredibly important to him.
"We put up the 30 foot by 60 foot flag here at the busiest intersection in St. Joseph. And just to see the replies, the remarks, the honking, the everybody driving in through East Hills wanting to know 'what is going on?' To have that flag up on September 11, it's just powerful," says co-owner Ed Stroud.
With a nation that is so polarized. the Stroud's believe that putting people in that headspace of the 9/11 tragedy is one of the best ways to bring even the most politically divided people together.
"We just really wanted to honor our first responders in a way that they probably had never been honored. And to actually take our entire crowd back to 9/11, and to actually remember those thoughts, to go back into truly remembering what you felt 21 years ago is indescribable," Mr. Stroud says.
"I wanted people to feel like they felt 21 years ago, because our country seems extremely divided right now. So this was important," Mrs. Stroud adds.
Although Stroudstock falling on 9/11 this year was a coincidence, after seeing the impact that this year's event had on the community, the Stroud's intend to make it a recurring theme.
"We want to continue to do it every year and make it better, and you know, just do better things," says Mr. Stroud.
"I'm sure we will continue to do it around the 9/11 weekend, the weekend leading up to it. It's just something that we both feel is, you know, very important to remember the event that happened and give homage to those that serve our country as well as the first responders in our area," Mrs. Stroud says.
