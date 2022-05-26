Student facing disciplinary actions after bringing fake gun to school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An elementary school student is facing disciplinary actions after bringing a fake gun to school Thursday.
According to a letter from Hyde Elementary Principal Jaimee Lawrence, on Thursday morning, before the school day started, a student was found to be in possession of a fake, plastic gun and fake cartridges in a classroom.
The student also made a threatening gesture and comment that alerted a fellow classmate to report the incident to the office.
Lawrence said it takes all threats seriously and has been working with local law enforcement.
The fake weapon was confiscated and the student will be disciplined based on the district’s Code of Conduct for his behavior.
The student who alerted adults to the situation has been commended for his actions.
Lawrence said at no time was any student or staff member in danger this morning.
Lawrence said that this is a teachable moment and it is helpful to remind your kids about the serious risks and consequences they can face from the school district and law enforcement.