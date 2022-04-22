Students celebrate Earth Day cleaning up in St. Joe

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Celebrating Earth Day was a big deal for local students at Lindbergh Elementary School. About 70 third graders and some students from Lafayette High School Student Council were out doing their part.
"Today we've been cleaning up at the complex and Krug Park and making sure our earth stays clean," third grader Lamiyah Howard said.
The kids have been learning about Earth Day all week and how they can make an impact in their community, so they were out cleaning up trash.
"So to keep the parks clean you have to do that because people play on it and you can get dirt on yourself and trash," third grader Taylor Sigrist said.
In the morning they were at the Northside Complex and then went to Krug Park in the afternoon. Their teacher says the kids loved it.
"We've been talking to our third graders all year long about being community helpers. We've talked about how third grade can we help and what better day than earth day to really put that to action. And we've just been picking up trash and disconnecting from devices and celebrating Earth Day," third grade teacher at Lindbergh Elementary School Mary Hellerich-Sanders said.
The high school students volunteered to act as mentors to the younger kids in their activities.
"So today, we're just coming out and showing them that it's important to take care of the earth. And just give them like a good role model and someone to look up to," Lafayette High School student Drake Losson said.
Sanders says the students might be tired from all the cleaning and walking they did, but that it was a fun learning experience and a day outside of the classroom.
'We had an absolute blast. We are very sore and very tired. We have done a lot of walking today. But it has been so fun just to kind of let loose and be disconnect from devices and be kids again and celebrate our earth and just spend some time outside and have fun and it's just been a perfect day. Beautiful weather could not have been better," Sanders said.
She adds that one of the goals of the activities today is for the kids to develop a life-long understanding of how to take care of their earth and the city they live in.
"Well, we're hoping to plant the seed for them for future that if they see a piece of trash, hopefully this day, don't have all that if they see trash along the sidewalk as they're walking home or whatever, just to stop, pick it up. So make our have little bit pride in our community have a lot of pride in our community and make sure we kind of keep it clean," Sanders said.
Students from Hyde Elementary were supposed to help the 139th Air National Guard Division plant trees at Hyde Park, but that event was postponed due to the weather.