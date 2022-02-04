Students in the Albany area are supporting Mosaic Medical Center with their artwork

(ALBANY, Mo.) Twenty pieces of artwork are on display at Mosaic in Albany, Missouri inspired by the region’s health care heroes with the theme “We Are Here For You.”
All the art was created by 4th graders and students in high school from the Albany district.
Katie Dias, Do, Of Mosaic Medical Center says, “as we incorporate this artwork into our hospital, it strengthens the bond between the community, our caregivers and our patients, I am genuinely thrilled at the opportunity to see health care in our area through the eyes of our youth.”
The artwork will be available to view this coming Monday, February 7th from 4-6 pm at the open house– located at Mosaic in Albany at 705 N. College St.
Appropriate Covid-19 guidelines will be in place including required face masks and social distancing.
“Art in hospitals has been proven to have a healing and inspiring effect on patients and those visiting and so this was just another way for us to affect positive care for our patients within our walls,” said Laura Almquist, Community Relations Ambassador with Mosaic in Albany, Missouri.