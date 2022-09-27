Students to leaders, emPowerU developing high school leaders across the region

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Regional high school students are developing leadership skills at emPowerU.
Tuesday, the e2 Fellowship Program began it's year-long program of partnering high school students with mentors to become leaders throughout their schools and community.
"I came to emPowerU so that I could grow leadership skills and just get to meet people around the area who care about their community and their schools as much as I do and get ideas on ways to improve both my school and community," said South-Holt sophomore Katie Mendenhall.
The program is designed to enhance student leaders so they can make an impact in their school communities, establishing skill sets among high schoolers throughout the region.
"Our ultimate goal for these students is to make them realize that they can make an impact and make a difference," said Devran Brower, the Director of Operations at Mosaic LifeCare Foundation.
Thirteen high schools are participating this year, including Bedford High School located in Bedford, IA.
"It's a great opportunity," said Conner Nally, a junior at Bedford High School. "I feel like multiple kids can get involved in these activities."
"The way they put a big emphasis on having fun, as well as learning and learning how to teach others. And I like the way that the adults and kids are on the same level," Mendenhall added.
Browere explained, "After they complete this program, they're eligible for up to $10,000 in a grant for community service projects. So we're hopeful when they get done that we'll have a lot of those grants come back, and we'll be able to help them impact their community."