Summer is the most dangerous time for teen drivers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often referred to by traffic safety experts as "the 100 deadliest days," as summer months bring a dangerous spike in teen traffic fatalities.
Each year an average of 2,100 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes, with 30 percent occurring during summer months.
Between June and August an average of seven people are killed every day in teen driver-related crashes, as just-released statistics show a record number of traffic deaths in 2021– the highest in 16 years.
Highway officials say these traffic deaths can be easily prevented.
“So a lot of it is distracted driving, especially at that age. That's the number one cause of death in teenagers 15 to 19 years of age. So whether it be internal distractions, or external distractions. Always wear your seatbelt. Always obey all traffic laws, and devote 100% of your attention to driving at all times,” said Sgt. Shane Hux with Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Missouri State Highway Patrol adds motorcycle traffic also increases during warmer months...urging drivers to be extra cautious of those drivers this summer.