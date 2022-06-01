Summer shelter to open for homeless community

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Community Missions announced they will use "My Brother's House" cold weather shelter as a summer shelter for the homeless.
Executive Director Rachael Bittiker recognized a gap in the homeless community saying they do not have a place to bathe or use the restroom during the hot summer months.
The cold weather shelter, which is not used during the warmer months Bittiker said, will serve as the location for men and women to shower and use the restroom.
"It was discovered through the continuum of care, this is a need that the community needs, and there's a gap," said Bittiker. "There's nowhere for the homeless population to get showers or to use the restroom. And sometimes that can lead to problems on the street that we see. And so we're going to do a, basically a bath house with with showers and bathrooms that can be used."
Bittiker said the cold winter shelter took nearly 100 homeless men off the streets during the 2021-22 winter months and is anticipating the summer shelter will do the same.
"We would like to bring in partner organizations, too, that can sit there during those times," Bittiker explained. "I think the health department's going to be there to give free hepatitis C testing during that time. So just engaging people as well as providing a service so that we can connect them to resources in the community as well."
Bittiker explained two showers are available to use, allotting for 20 minute sessions per person. Outreach services, hygiene products and other summer items will also be available.
The shelter will be open on Tuesday's and Thursday's from 1 to 4 p.m. beginning June 7 and ending August 31.
Accessible Services:
· Access to hygiene items
· Access to skin protectant items (if available)
· Access to bottled water and food items (if available)
· Access to clean socks and/or other clothing (if available)
· Access to (2) warm/clean showers
· Access to (2) public restrooms
· Access to information regarding public events/resources
· Access to a Street Outreach Case Manager (will schedule appointments for availability)
Rules:
No more than two persons, in building, at a time
Only 15 –20 minutes (unless they have an appointment)
· No charging phones,
· No loitering around building
· No exceptions to the rule