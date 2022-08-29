 Skip to main content
Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash victim identified

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The identity of the driver of a motorcycle that was killed in a crash Sunday has been identified.

A police spokesperson says James McNemee, 40, died on scene after a traffic accident at the intersection of 10th Street and Frederick Avenue. 

Police say that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Frederick, possibly speeding. The motorcycle entered the intersection during a red light and hit another vehicle that was turning from Jules Street onto Frederick.

McNemee and a female passenger on the motorcycle were ejected due to the collision. 

The passenger remains in critical condition.

The driver and passenger of the car were not injured.

