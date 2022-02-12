Super Bowl preparations in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Super Bowl Sunday is a big day for football fans. And even though the Kansas City Chiefs aren't playing this year, people are still preparing for the big game here in town.
"Since the Chief's aren't playing this year you know everybody's going to be looking forward to one thing and that's halftime. So once you get past the halftime and the commercials, hey it's just a football game now," Ground Round manager Bobby Hay said.
It's one of the most watched programs in the country every year, and lots of football fanatics throw parties to celebrate.
Hy-Vee was busy Saturday afternoon with shoppers out to get their must-have items.
Staples like chips, meats, soda and beer were in carts throughout the store.
Over at Ground Round Grill and Bar, the dinner rush started to kick in and employees were busy. But, the restaurant will be empty for half the day on Sunday.
"Tonight the restaurant is booked full so we're all excited about that. Everybody's coming back out, everybody's coming downtown to the ground round. Hey make your money tonight and go enjoy tomorrow," Hay said.
It's been a tradition at Ground Round and they do it every year, even when the Chiefs have played.
"Every year we close her down for the Super Bowl. A lot of times we used to have it here with employees. And I said you know what, hey let's go with our family and friends instead of coming back to work hey let's go have fun and forget work for a little while," Hay said.
The restaurant will close earlier than usual at 3 p.m. so that employees can enjoy the Super Bowl with family and friends.
"Our employees work really hard all year long especially during football season. And what greater appreciation for them, nobody wants to work during the super bowl. So we give everybody all of our employees the afternoon off," Hay said.
The game is in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium where the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will play. Kick-off is at 5:30 p.m. with a big performance at half time.