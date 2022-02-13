Super Bowl watch parties

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For football fans, tonight was the big game, fans still eager to watch the Super Bowl even without the Chiefs playing. Over at Adam's Bar and Grill people were celebrating.
The restaurant says they had their fair share of fans ordering both food and drinks and couldn't exactly tell if fans were rooting for the Rams or the Bengals.
The two bartenders on staff say the crowd tonight was just as anticipated.
"I think the turnout was exactly what we were expecting. With our reservations everybody showed up and here having a good time. And then we had just our crowd came in," bartender Ella Sonderegger said.
"I came here to hang out with some friends, some classmates of mine. And just wanted to watch the game in a good atmosphere and this is one of the best bars in town," football fan Braydn Kemper said.