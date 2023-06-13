Supreme Court of Missouri Affirms Judgement on David Prior Wilmoth v Director of Revenue

Clinton County, MO; According to court documentation, in 2019 David Wilmoth was arrested and had his driver's license revoked for driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop where he declined to signal while driving a side-by-side utility vehicle.
Wilmoth requested a new trial wherein a circuit court judge affirmed the revocation of Wilmoth's license following the admittance of his portable breath analysis test results of .08.
An opinion was issued today, June 13, 2023, by Judge Patricia Breckenridge to uphold the previous revocation of Wilmoth's license and reaffirms that admittance of the numerical results of the portable breath analysis test was allowed.
For more information about the court's decision go to https://www.courts.mo.gov/file.jsp?id=196623.