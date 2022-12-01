 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...

Very gusty south winds combined with low relative humidity values
and dormant grasses will result in elevated fire weather
conditions today. Relative humidity values are expected to drop
near 30 percent this afternoon with south winds gusting up to 40
mph.

Any fires that ignite will spread quickly and burn out of
control. Extreme caution should be exercised when operating
machinery around dry grass or stubble fields. Open burning should
be avoided.

Supreme Court says Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains blocked for now, schedules arguments for February

  • Updated
  • 0

The Supreme Court said Thursday that President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness program will remain blocked for now, but the justices agreed to hear oral arguments in the case in February, with a decision expected by June.

Biden's program would offer up to $20,000 of debt relief to millions of qualified borrowers, but it has been met with legal challenges since it was announced.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Biden administration began notifying people who are approved for federal student loan relief.

The emails from the US Department of Education to borrowers acknowledged recent legal challenges have kept the administration from discharging the debt.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

