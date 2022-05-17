Suspect charged in Clinton County kidnapping

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A Lathrop, Mo. man, who allegedly assaulted and tortured a woman on Saturday, has been charged with domestic assault, kidnapping, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department, James Larson Jr. was taken into custody Saturday morning at SE Apache Drive in Lake Arrowhead on reports that a woman had escaped from someone holding her against her will.
The victim, who has yet to be identified, was transported to an area hospital where she is in critical condition.
Law enforcement attempted to get people inside the house to answer the door and come outside with no luck.
Negotiations began and one resident came out with another person held up inside stated to be armed and suicidal.
The sheriff's department says the Tri-County SWAT team was activated and deployed.
Following a five-hour standoff, a K9 deputy and SWAT located Larson Jr. hiding in a false wall and took him into custody.