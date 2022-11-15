Suspect in critical condition following officer involved shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 32-year-old St. Joseph man is in critical condition following an officer involved shooting Monday night.
Captain Jeff Wilson from the St. Joseph Police Department says officers responded to 2106 Riverside Road at Altec Industries just before midnight.
The response was in reference to a male subject in the parking lot who was pointing a gun at multiple people.
After arriving on the scene, officers gave numerous orders for the suspect to drop the weapon and surrender.
Wilson says the suspect did not comply and during the encounter, pointed his firearms at the officers.
One officer discharged his duty weapon at the suspect and struck him.
Officers took control of the suspect and rendered first aid.
EMS was called to the scene and transported the suspect to the hospital.
Wilson says the officer involved in the shooting is a four year veteran of the department and have been place on administrative leave as the investigation is ongoing.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to the scene and will conduct the investigation into the shooting.