Suspect in custody following Youth Alliance break-in

Youth Alliance robbed
By: Rusty Summers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A suspect is in custody following a break-in at the St. Joseph Youth Alliance on Thursday

Staff with the Youth Alliance said a man broke into the building at 3:40 a.m. and again at 11:45 p.m.

The organization reported that their van and several other items were stolen.

"It's very unfortunate for us that we're down this van, we use this van every day,"  Executive Director of the Youth Alliance Robin Hammond said. "It's integral to our summer program that we're offering right now. It really is going to impact our programming and the services that we offer."

Hammond said a suspect was taken into custody after the van was wrecked Friday afternoon.

