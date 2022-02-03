Suspect in deadly south Belt accident in court

Steven Ayala ,the suspect in the fatal crash that happened on Belt highway last month appeared in court via video conference Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened the night of January 14th when Ayala was driving a vehicle that hit and killed 26-year-old Savannah Domann and her unborn baby, when she was driving the opposite direction.
Ayala was arrested on scene on suspicion of driving while impaired and was charged with a felony DWI. According to court documents, he was breathalyzed when arrested and had a blood alcohol content of 0.015 percent and he admitted to using clonazepam and naloxone.
Domann was 15 weeks pregnant and her family was at the hearing.
A new attorney was brought in on the case, so the judge decided Ayala will appear in court again on March 1.