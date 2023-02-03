 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspected Chinese spy balloon seen over St. Joseph

  • 0
Chinese Balloon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon has been spotted in our area.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that it is used for "meteorological purposes."

An official from the Pentagon says that the balloon is currently in the Midwest and no longer in Montana.

The official says the balloon appears to now be heading in a southeast-easterly direction as it moves with the wind.

The official also says that the balloon "does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground at this time."

Tags

Recommended for you