Teachers awarded Apple Seed grants for school projects

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a morning full of surprises across the St. Joseph School District.
Thursday, the St. Joseph School District Foundation awarded $8,000 to eight teachers with an Apple Seed grant to kickstart innovative ideas and classroom projects.
"There's a lot of things that as teachers that we'd like to do, but we can't do it, because we can't afford to do it out of our own pockets or the budgets of the school don't allow for it. So to have a foundation that will take these ideas that we come up with and it's amazing," said Gina Babcock who was awarded $549 at Lindbergh Elementary.
For over 25 years, the foundation has provided Apple Seed grant funding to SJSD educators. The funding supports and recognizes innovative programs designed to offer St. Joseph School District students unique, hands on experiences.
"It's a way for the community to rally around our schools and our teachers and to support these innovative ideas. And it's a wonderful way for us to see what's happening in the schools and just the creativity and passion and expertise that our our teachers and others bring to our students," said Bobie Cronk with the foundation.
Cronk said this year's grants were funded by American Family Insurance.
"I'm excited that they get to go to Kansas City and that we get to do the exhibit," said 6th grade teacher Alycen Shewell who is taking her students to Kansas City for a Mayan Exhibit at Union Station.
"It's very exciting and very cool," said Shewell's student's Jordan and Maverick. "Yeah, it's really exciting and it's really proud. Like I'm proud of her to win money for that."
Here is the official list of St. Joseph School District 2022 Apple Seed Recipients:
Rachel Stobbs - Engaging and Supporting Students Through All Stages of Learning - Hosea Elementary, $982.
Susan Williams - Pre-Academic Kits - Early Learning Center, $543.
Alycen Shewell - Mayan Civilization - Carden Park elementary, $1,496.
Gina Babcock - Building Confidence: One Lego at a Time - Lindbergh Elementary, $549.
Melissa Corey - You Can Do the Cube - Robidoux Middle School, $1,100.
Trish Campbell - Sew Much Fun - Oak Grove Elementary, $877.
Elizabeth Hoskins - Bode Book Kits - Bode Middle School, $507.
Charisse Giseburt - Movers and Makers: Mobile MakerSpace - Truman Middle School, $1,360/