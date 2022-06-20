Teachers speak out in support of levy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri primary election less than two months away and one item on the ballot will go a long way in deciding the future of the St. Joseph School District.
We talked to district teachers about how the 61 cent tax levy will impact them and their students.
“Time and time again, we see that a strong school district in a community leads to a stronger community in general,” Hosea Special Education Teacher Carolyn Pease said.
In six weeks, St. Joseph voters will head to the polls to decide the fate of the St. Joe school district 61 cent operational tax levy with a six year sunset, and teachers across the district working to tell voters just how much this means.
“We are one of the few districts in Missouri that just have an operating levy on a sunset. And it does make it difficult because every so many years you're fighting to just keep your basic operation where it is. Right now, no one would be able to continue paying their monthly bills off less money. And that's what we'd be being asked to do,” Spring Garden teacher Rita Hubbard said.
School district officials placed the levy on the August ballot as a way to be prepared for the future, because it covers needs like salaries and facility maintenance.
“We think we have some pretty good momentum going with our staff, we're doing a decent job of taking care of our staff. And you know, without that operation levy, we're not going to be able to do those types of things,” SJSD Assistant Superintendent Gabe Edgar said.
Voters passed the same 61 cent levy in 2019 but with a five year sunset.
This time around, it's the same 61 cent tax levy, but with a six year sunset, if the levy doesn't pass, District officials will be forced to possibly cut jobs, facility updates or opportunities for students.
No one knows what it could be, but teachers don't want to see it become a reality.
“If we don't pass this, and we can't sustain what we have, then we're not able to keep the competitive salaries with Kansas City school districts, we're not able to continue to upgrade our facilities, we're not able to do any of those things. And unfortunately, if we don't pass this, then we start cutting things,” Benton teacher Lynn Laipple said.
These teachers know words like “tax” can make voters feel uneasy, but they want to assure people that it's not a want, but a need for the school district.
If you have questions, don't be afraid to talk to those in the classroom because they want to help.
“It's not a ‘we're gonna pass something and get you,’ you know, it's absolutely needed. I mean, you know, there's a lot of jobs that could be gone if we don't have what we need. So I think it's important for the people that are on the fence to get the right information. I encourage them all to talk to somebody in education,” Benton coach and teacher Brad Hubbard said.
After all, they say it's about giving the kids all the opportunities to succeed.
“The vast majority of people who live here in St. Joseph, they want us to improve our community and have safer streets and just everything in general. And that really can stem from having a really strong school district and strong teachers who can bring up our kids right,” Pease said.
“They are the future of our community. They are the future, they're going to be taking care of us when we're old. And if we don't invest in them now. They're not it's just a it's just a repeating cycle, then they're not going to invest in their community either,” Laipple said.
Missouri’s primary election is August 2.