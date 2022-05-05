Teachers surprised with cookies during Teacher Appreciation Week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week the St. Joseph School District Board of Education gave out cookies to teachers at all district schools Thursday.
They started in the morning at Coleman Elementary School and made their way around to Oak Grove at the end.
"We have a whole van that is filled with them. And I hope this is something we don't just do on teacher appreciation week, that we will continue to do because our teachers and staff do so much for us. And they really are the backbone of the district. So it's good to give back to them sometimes," school board member Isaura Garcia said.
Teacher Appreciation day was on Tuesday and Teacher Appreciation Week ends on Friday.