Ted Elo elected as Municipal Judge

Municipal Judge results

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Also on the ballot Tuesday was an election for St. Joseph Municipal Judge.

Current Judge John Boeh is retiring after two decades on the bench.

Winning that race was current St. Joseph city Attorney Ted Elo. He defeated private practice attorney Terri Lowden by a 53 to 47 percent margin.

The final vote tally was Elo 4,475 votes, Lowden 3,992.

“It's a new chapter in my life, different from what I've done before. I just would like to thank the people of the city for putting their trust in me. And also thank my opponent for her well-run race,” said Elo.

Elo says he looks forward working with the city staff on getting the community cleaned up.

 

