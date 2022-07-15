'Teen Day' to be held at immunization clinics for school-required vaccines

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care and the city of St. Joseph Health Department are giving teens a shot at getting a head start on their immunizations.
The two organizations are teaming up to put on 'Teen Day' at immunization clinics on August fifth at a select number of Mosaic clinics.
"We know that we're going to be busy that day, so we are able to come into it feet first and be ready to go," says city of St. Joseph Health Department Clinic Supervisor Holly Leslie.
"Clinics like these help us keep on track and hopefully lessen the wait time come back-to-school when some kids are coming in to get caught up. We can reduce that wait time if people come in early," Leslie continues.
A major goal of the event is to provide busy caretakers an opportunity to get their children ready for school without all of the hassle.
"We do this walk-in clinic to make it easier for access. Not all parents have the ability to make appointments and stick to that; it's much easier if you can just walk in and get it done," says Leslie.
The clinic is free for everyone, but there are a few things you should bring to help make the process smoother.
These items include: an insurance card (if applicable), any vaccination records, something with their name on it so that clinic workers can quickly and easily type it into the computer.
Leslie ensures that the whole process is quick and efficient, especially when you come prepared.
"The process is pretty simple: you walk up, tell them what you're here for, who the kid is, and we ask that you have a form of ID for yourself so that we can verify you're a parent. If that's not something you have, that's okay, we'll work through it with you. If they have insurance, bring their insurance card. If they don't have insurance, vaccines are free so that's okay. You'll check in with our front desk [who] will give them some paperwork based on what vaccinations they need, they'll fill that out, we'll call them back, give them their vaccinations, and let them be on their way," says Leslie.
Participating clinics include: Mosaic Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Mitchell Woods, Mosaic family Care 36th Street, and Mosaic Family Care North Pointe.
8th Grade Vaccinations:
- Required: Tdap and Meningococcal ACWY
- Recommended: Gardasil 9 and COVID-19
12th Grade Vaccinations:
- Required: Meningococcal ACWY
- Recommended: Meningococcal B, Gardasil 9, and COVID-19
Vaccines will be available for those outside of the teen age-range.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will also be available during the clinic.