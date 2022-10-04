Teen killed in Holt County crash

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A 16-year-old boy was killed in a three vehicle crash in Holt County last night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Jason Fedak and 27-year-old Sarah Lockridge were northbound on I-29.
Fedak attempted to merge into the passing lane and hit the rear passenger side door of Lockridge.
Lockridge's vehicle went across the median and into the southbound lanes.
50-year-old James Hood then hit the front passenger door of Lockridge.
Lockridge's vehicle skidded off the west side of the interstate and hit a tree.
A 16-year-old from Cape Girardeau was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three others were injured as a result of the accident.