Teenager dies following shooting on Messanie Street Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 17-year-old has died following a fatal shooting Wednesday.
According to St. Joseph police, around 4:45 p.m. officers responded to calls of a shooting in the area of 28th Street and Messanie Street.
Police say a teenager was shot and was traveling to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Evidence of a shooting was recovered at the scene. They add multiple shots were fired at the scene.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No other information is available at this time. The incident is still under investigation.