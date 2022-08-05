Teenager killed in Daviess County crash

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) A teenager has died following a crash in Daviess County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Jonathan Stoor was northbound on Route BB as 44-year-old Jason Patterson was northbound on US 69.
According to officials Stoor failed to stop at the intersection and began making a right turn onto 69.
Patterson's vehicle hit Stoors' causing it to overturn.
Two juvenile passengers in Stoor's vehicle were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center, before one was life-flighted to Children's Mercy.
Stoor was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, where he later died.