 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and central, north
central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Teenager killed in Daviess County crash

  • 0

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) A teenager has died following a crash in Daviess County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Jonathan Stoor was northbound on Route BB as 44-year-old Jason Patterson was northbound on US 69.

According to officials Stoor failed to stop at the intersection and began making a right turn onto 69.

Patterson's vehicle hit Stoors' causing it to overturn.

Two juvenile passengers in Stoor's vehicle were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center, before one was life-flighted to Children's Mercy.

Stoor was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, where he later died.

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you