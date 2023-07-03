Teenager killed in Gentry County crash Saturday night

(GENTRY COUNTY, Mo.) According to a report from the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H, troopers responded to a single car crash Saturday at 3:15 pm.
According to the report, the vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler 2017, was traveling eastbound on Highway 36, one mile west of Stanberry, when it went off of the road into the embankment.
At that point the vehicle hit a field entrance and went airborne, overturning several times before coming to a stop on its wheels on the south side of the roadway.
A thirteen-year-old passenger was pronounced deceased just before 5:00 pm on Saturday at Mosaic Medical Center in Albany, Missouri.
The driver, Dustin Beaty, 46 of Bethany and another passenger, Angela Beaty, 43 of Bethany, were transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.